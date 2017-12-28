Here’s How ‘Power Rangers’ Changed Becky G’s Music

The newest Power Rangers movie has impacted a new generation of fans since premiering earlier this year. And as it turns out, it also had an effect on the career of one of the film’s stars.

Becky Gomez (a.k.a. Becky G) recently revealed how her role as Power Rangers‘ Trini/Yellow Ranger impacted her music career. As she explained, appearing in the film inspired her to try more things with her music, particularly with regard to Spanish-language songs.

“It all started with [my co-starring role in] Power Rangers.” Gomez writes in a column with Billboard. “I learned so much from filming the movie that it re-inspired me on an artistic level, and it’s really what made me go into Spanish music. I figured, “What the hell? I’m trying something completely new in the acting world, my first feature film.” So it gave me the balls to try something new in my music.”

As Gomez writes, the decision to venture into Spanish music brought a lot of insecurities for her initially, but it was ultimately worth getting out of her comfort zone like she did with Power Rangers.

“Although I’m very proud to be Latina and I’m proud of where I come from, [singing in Spanish] was always one of my biggest fears. It might be because I watched the movie Selena too many times — when her dad says, “You’re either too Mexican for the Americans or too American for the Mexicans. You can’t be in the middle.” That part stuck with me, because I’ve lived my whole life in the middle. When people say, “I’m going to cross over,” I realized, “No, I am the crossover. I’m one foot on one side, and one foot on the other.” It’s scary to walk that bridge, because you never know if you’re going to be accepted into the community as an artist the way you would hope.”

It’s safe to say that Gomez’s role in the film paid off, especially with the Latina and LGBT representation her character brought to the franchise. And if Gomez ends up getting to reprise her role in a Power Rangers sequel, she definitely wants to continue in that direction.

“It is an honor,” Gomez revealed in an interview earlier this year. “It’s something that I was very excited about and, as an actress, there’s nothing [more] that I could have asked for… The truth is with something like that, you don’t just wake up and know. It’s a process. And so, as time goes by, if we make Power Rangers 2, 3, 4 … I’m excited to see how she grows.”

Power Rangers is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD.