Here Are The Power Rangers Movie Figures That Fans Won’t Get The Chance To Buy

The Power Rangers movie brought a slew of toys to stores, but there are a few that didn’t make the cut.

When the movie released last year, you couldn’t turn around without seeing toys for it, but a listing shows a few figures that never had the chance to hit stores. Power Ranger Talk shared an image of the list of unreleased figures, saying “Some of these we knew were coming some we had no clue…too bad they won’t happen. Here are some Power Rangers Movie figures that never saw the light of day. No pics of them”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The figures are all listed below, but there are two that stand out the most. That would be the Movie Hero Battle Green Ranger action figure and the Movie Hero Zordon action figure. As fans know Rita is the original Green Ranger in the movie and is shown fighting Zordon at the beginning of the film, who is the original Red Ranger. It was one of the slickest looking parts of the film, and there are plenty of fans would have loved to add those figures to their collections.

Some of these we knew were coming some we had no clue…too bad they wont happen. Here are some Power Rangers Movie figures that never saw the light of day. No pics of them pic.twitter.com/amp2N1E0jZ — Power Ranger Talk (@PowerRangerTalk) January 30, 2018

Sadly it was not to be, but here are the other figures that didn’t make the cut.

Power Rangers Movie Action Hero Figure – 5 inch Kimberly in Pink Ranger Suit

Power Rangers Movie Action Hero Figure – 5 inch Jason in Red Ranger Suit

Power Rangers Movie Action Hero Figure – 5 inch Billy in Blue Ranger Suit

Power Rangers Movie Action Hero Figure – 5 inch Zack in Black Ranger Suit

Power Rangers Movie Action Hero Figure – 5 inch Trini in Yellow Ranger Suit

Power Rangers Movie 5 inch Putty Action Figure

Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Movie – Putty Action Figure with Accessories (Version 2) – 5 inch

Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Movie – Putty Action Figure with Accessories (Version 3) – 5 inch

Power Rangers Movie Hero Battle Green Ranger Action Figure – 5 inch

Power Rangers Movie Hero Zordon Action Figure – 5 inch

While fans can’t get their hands on these figures, there are still some figures from the original releases on store shelves.

Power Rangers is currently available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital services.