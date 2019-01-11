‘Power Rangers’ Movie Unreleased Poster Revealed

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for a sequel to 2017’s Power Rangers movie, but a previously unreleased poster for the original has made its way online.

The new poster comes from Lionsgate courtesy of Power Rangers NOW and features all five Rangers with the lightning bolt shape forming around them and changing colors. It’s Morphin Time can be seen in the upper left-hand corner with the logo and the credits in the bottom center.

We’re not sure why this poster wasn’t released when the film initially hit theaters, but at least we get to see it now. You can check it out below.

Fans are hopeful that we’ll get another Power Rangers movie in the coming years now that Hasbro is in charge of the property. Hasbro has said it is definitely in the plans, but what they haven’t been clear on is if it will be a sequel to the 2017 film or if it will be a complete reboot.

For Billy actor RJ Cyler, if a sequel does happen there are a few things he would love to see the sequel tackle.

“I want to see the growth Jason has with his pa,” Cyler told TV Insider. “In our movie, they had the father-parent relationship like Mufasa and Simba… I want to see how deep in forgiveness and understanding both of them get with each other. They softened in the last movie, but I want to see how their relationship evolves. I also want to see more of the Trini character because there were a lot of good nuggets of who Trini is and how she could potentially be a part of the LGBT community. I want to see the development of that. Fan’s lives can change with that.”

The cast of the film has since gone on to do other projects. Cyler has been involved in several projects, including White Boy Rick and Scream, while Dacre Montgomery has been featured in Stranger Things. Naomi Scott will play Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and has a part in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, while Ludi Lin recently played Murk in Aquaman. Becky G has been lighting up the music scene with a slew of hit records, including Mayores and Sin Pijama, and shows no signs of slowing down.

The 2017 Power Rangers reboot was produced on a $100 million dollar budget and brought in over $85 million domestically at the box office. It added another $56 million overseas for a worldwide total of $142 million. It isn’t known what the advertising budget was for the film.

Power Rangers starred Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), as well as Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa) and Bill Hader (Alpha 5).

What do you want to see in a sequel? Let us know in the comments!