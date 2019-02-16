Power Rangers: New ‘Beast Morphers’ Footage Revealed

Toy Fair has been huge for Power Rangers fans, and the fun continues with some brand new footage from Hasbro‘s upcoming Beast Morphers.

The new footage dropped during Hasbro’s big Toy Fair presentation but hasn’t been released in full quality just yet. It is, however, playing at the show on screens in the Power Rangers section, and now we’ve got our first look at it (via Power Rangers NOW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now we have a much better idea of what the new series will look like when it hits Nickelodeon in just a few weeks, and as you can see there’s plenty to get excited about. We get to see the Rangers start to Morph and face down a group of Tronics, as well as be teleported into their base with their full suits on, and it looks fantastic.

Hasbro’s #PowerRangers trailer from Toy Fair, featuring new Beast Morphers footage! pic.twitter.com/AtAMjV24Ar — Power Rangers NOW (@PowerRangersNOW) February 16, 2019

You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video above.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai, and you can learn all about it right here.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits Nickelodeon on March 2nd at 8 am est.

Are you excited for Beast Morphers? Let us know in the comments and make sure to hit me up at @MattMuellerCB on Twitter with your thoughts!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!