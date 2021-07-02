New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 10 Figures Are On Sale Now

Hasbro’s latest Fan First Friday livestream event took place this morning, and the reveals featured wave 10 of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection! What’s more, those figures are available to pre-order now. Links to pre-order these figures are available below followed by a gallery of images.

In addition to the new Lightning Collection figures listed above, there are a couple of additional releases that Power Rangers fans should have on their radar. First up are the Super7 Power Rangers Ultimates figures that were released earlier this week. The first wave in the line includes Green Ranger, the Yellow Ranger, Goldar, a Putty Patroller, and the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord. Each figure is 7-inch scale and and comes packaged with tons of accessories. You can get all of the details on the new figures right here.

The second release that Power Rangers fans should jump on is the return of Hasbro‘s Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dragon Dagger prop replica. It’s a full-scale replica with electronic features. For example, you can unlock the iconic Dragonzord call, remix it, and activate the Dagger’s glow effect by pressing buttons on the handle. Pre-orders are live here on Entertainment Earth now for $69.99 with a release date set for September.

In Space Phantom Ranger

In Space Pink Ranger

Zeo Yellow Ranger

Dino Charge Green Ranger

Eye Guy

Eye Guy #2