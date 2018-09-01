Power Rangers: New Megazord Revealed

The Power Rangers will need all the help they can get to defeat Lord Drakkon, and luckily in Shattered Grid #1, they are able to call upon a brand new Megazord to help even the odds.

Spoilers incoming for Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1.

In the early pages of Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1, the Rangers are mounting a full-scale assault on Drakkon’s main tower, the tower that powers all of his Sentries. The Rangers are rather pinned down though, thanks to Serpentera and the endless Sentries, but some quick thinking from Lightspeed Rescue’s Carter Grayson and Time Force’s Jen Scotts changes things.

Some of the Rangers are still able to call upon their Zords, and thanks to Scotts having the Time Force Archives in her Transportal System, she is able to see which Zords can fit together from the ones that are left.

“Yes! Got it! Kendall! RJ! Kat!, Call your Zords! HyperForce Rangers — prep your Megazord! Other Trini — we’re going to need the Black Dragon to make this thing grow,” Scotts says.

With that call to action, the powers of HyperForce, Dino Charge, Jungle Fury, and Zeo are called upon to form a brand new Megazord. It’s quite impressive, but no one really knows what to call it. If they all survive, Zack gets to name it, but for the moment it gets the name of the “Whatever-we’re-calling-it-Megazord” from Jason.

The Megazord is red, blue, yellow, black, and silver, and trust us when we say it is even more impressive in action. You can check out the new Megazord in the image above, and you can check out the full preview of Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 in the gallery.

Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo and Diego Galindo, and you can find the official description of the anticipated issue below.

“It all comes to a conclusion in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1, the oversized finale to the epic comic book event from Higgins and Di Nicuolo that changes everything for the Power Rangers in ways no one ever expected. This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell, with variants covers by Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated) and Christian Ward (Black Bolt),” the description reads.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 hits comic stores Wednesday.