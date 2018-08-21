Power Rangers: Nicki Minaj Carries Rita Repulsa Movie Staff At VMAs

It seems Nicki Minaj accessorized with some help from the Power Rangers in her MTV‘s VMAs Awards performance, with an homage to Rita Repulsa in particular.

Minaj performed several songs off her new album Queen at the VMA’s, including the track Majesty, and during her performance, the stage featured an Egyptian theme with lots of gold everywhere. That included a decorative staff she was holding as she wore a pink dress with gold accents, and the staff looks awfully familiar if you saw the Power Rangers reboot (via Reddit).

Aside from a missing green stone, it’s a dead ringer for the staff Rita Repulsa held in the movie. It’s got a pretty unique design, so odds are it is the actual staff or one of the extras or replicas they had on the set. They recently auctioned off most of the props from that movie, including helmets, Ranger suits, and Rita Repulsa’s costume, so it would’ve been rather simple to get ahold of the staff.

As you can see in the image above, it goes quite well with the stage decor and Minaj’s outfit, and she did call the album Queen, something Rita would love to be addressed by, so it fits pretty well. You can check out the image off Rita from the film below for comparison.

The 2017 Power Rangers reboot was produced on a $100 million dollar budget and brought in over $85 million domestically at the box office. It added another $56 million overseas for a worldwide total of $142 million.

Power Rangers starred Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), as well as Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa) and Bill Hader (Alpha 5). Whether they would return or not is up in the air at the moment, but even if they don’t they serve as a great example of what Hasbro should look for.

You can find the official description for the Power Rangers movie below.

“Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threats. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.”

Queen is out in stores now.