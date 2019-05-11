Power Rangers Ninja Storm Star Found Dead

Power Rangers Ninja Storm is one of the most popular iterations of the Power Rangers franchise, but unfortunately fans will now have to view the series with a heavy heart. The New Zealand Herald reports that Pua Magasiva, who portrayed the Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke in Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has been found dead in Wellington at the age of 38. According to the report, police confirmed they were called to a sudden death in the early hours of the morning.

No cause has been given as to the cause behind his passing, and a spokewoman for South Pacific Pictures confirmed Magasiva’s death and could not make any further comment, according to the Herald. A police spokeswoman did confirm to the Herald there were no suspicious circumstances.

Magasiva was one of the only Samoan actors in the entire Power Rangers franchise, and to this day remains the only one to have donned the Red Ranger suit. Magasiva lead the Power Rangers Ninja Storm team in 2003, and is one of the biggest reasons the series is so fondly looked back on today by fans.

Magasiva was the first in a line of firsts for the Power Rangers franchise as Ninja Storm was the first iteration of the series to air its full run on ABC. It was the first series to be produced in New Zealand. Ninja Storm was the first to begin its series with only three main rangers on its team at first, and the first to expand its roster with a Crimson and Navy ranger. These are many of the reasons fans still recommend the series to this day.

Information about Magasiva’s memorial services have not been revealed as of this writing. Our thoughts are with Pua Magasiva’s loved ones at this time, and fans will be morning the loss of such a powerful Red Ranger in both fiction and real life.

via The New Zealand Herald

