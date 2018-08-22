Power Rangers: The Original Rangers Switch Colors

There was a lot to take in at the BOOM! Studios Power Rangers panel at Power Morphicon this past weekend, but the future of Go Go promises some big changes to the Rangers you know and love.

During the presentation the team at BOOM! Studios showed off what’s coming down the pike for the Go Go Power Rangers team, and the biggest takeaway came from a new cover from Go Go Power Rangers #16. The cover, which was drawn by Dan Mora, features Trini in Red Ranger colors and holding the Power Sword, and Jason is now the Yellow Ranger in her place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cover also shows that Zack is now the Pink Ranger while Kimberly is the Blue Ranger and Billy is the Black Ranger. Seeing these characters in different Ranger colors is a bit surreal, as we’ve always identified them with their original colors, but that cover is gorgeous, and it’s a breath of fresh air to see them all switched up.

Now we aren’t sure of the reason why they are different Ranger colors now, and they didn’t reveal it at the panel either, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Kyle Higgins did say though that it was a really great reason why they are all changed up.

You can check out the new covers above and below, and for more from the panel you can check out the full recap here.

In other covers, we all see that the attraction that has been teased between Jason and Trini will be explored in future issues, as one cover shows them embracing and kissing. Fans have wanted more of this potential relationship, so it looks like they’re getting their wish.

First though is Go Go Power Rangers #13, which is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora. You can check out the official description for that issue below.

“After the shocking conclusion of Shattered Grid, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are still picking up the pieces. Meanwhile, Rita Repulsa sets into motion a plan to retrieve an artifact that might be the key to besting Zordon and the Rangers once and for all…”

Shattered Grid officially comes to an end in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1, which is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo. You can check out the official description for that issue below.

“The epic conclusion to the first Power Rangers comic book event. Everything changes here!”

Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 hits comic stores on August 29th while Go Go Power Rangers #13 lands in stores on October 10th.