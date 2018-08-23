‘Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid’ Board Game Revealed

Renegade Game Studios has finally lifted the curtain on its Power Rangers tabletop game, and fans of Mighty Morphin and Shattered Grid will be ecstatic.

The new game is called Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and will accommodate 2 to 5 players and will take around 45 to 60 minutes to play through a session. It’s a cooperative game that will allow players to utilize their martial arts, teamwork, and Zords in the fight against fan favorite enemies like Rita Repulsa, Pudgy Pig, Madame Woe, and Putty Patrollers.

The game is being designed by Jonathan Ying (Star Wars: Imperial Assault) and the miniatures and world are based on the art of Go Go Power Rangers’ Dan Mora, who also designed that gorgeous game box.

Speaking of miniatures, Renegade showed off a few of the pieces you’ll be controlling and fighting against, including Kimberly (Pink Ranger), Rita Repulsa, and a Putty, and so far the designs are looking stellar. Kimberly is sporting a cool action pose with Power Bow in hand and the detailing on her helmet and suit is impressive. The Putty’s face and mask might be even better though, showing cracks and fragments in the arms and hands, though the details in Rita’s headpiece, robe, and staff are also quite good.

Fans of BOOM! Studios’ Shattered Grid are in luck too, as there will be a Shattered Grid expansion up for order as well. The expansion will feature new locations and enemies from the storyline, including The Ranger Slayer, Black Dragon, and Lord Drakkon. The best part though is that the HyperForce Rangers will also be included in this expansion, so fans can finally play as Marv, Eddie, Vesper, Chloe, and Jack from the popular series.

Fans can get their first taste of the game at Power Morphicon, so if you’re attending make sure to stop by Renegade’s booth to learn how to play the game.

You can read the official description for the expansion below.

“From a twisted reality where the Rangers have fallen, Lord Drakkon has risen and formed a deadly army to cross dimensions and threaten all of reality via the Morphin’ Grid itself!

The Shattered Grid expansion features new locations and challenging new foes directly from the pages from BOOM Studios’ award-winning comic series. Included in this set: The Ranger Slayer, Black Dragon, and of course, the mastermind himself: Lord Drakkon! But all is not lost, brand new allies from across time and dimension join in the battle: Power Rangers Hyperforce (straight from the hit series on HyperRPG)!”

The core game will be coming to Kickstarter on August 14th and is aiming to release around Spring of 2019.

