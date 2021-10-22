Power Rangers Reveals Mighty Morphin and In Space Deluxe Lightning Collection Figures at Pulse Con (Exclusive)

Today Hasbro held its much-anticipated Pulse Con event, and it kicked off with a Power Rangers-focused set of panels. During those panels, Hasbro revealed some amazing additions to the Power Rangers Lightning Collection, and we an exclusive reveal detailed looks at two new figures coming to the Deluxe line. The first is a memorable monster from the Mighty Morphin days in Pirantishead, and the second is a fan-favorite Ranger from Power Rangers In Space, who is none other than T.J. the Blue Ranger. It gets even better though, as he comes with his Galaxy Glider, and you can check out both figures up close starting on the next slide.

You can also check out the official descriptions below, and you can find all of the Pulse Con pre-orders right here.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION DELUXE MIGHTY MORPHIN PIRANTISHEAD 7-INCH FIGURE – (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49/Available: PRE ORDER 5 PM 10/22, PROMISE DATE FALL 2022)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro!Bigger, badder, and occasionally scarier, the LIGHTNING COLLECTION MONSTERS celebrates the best (and sometimes weirdest) monsters in POWER RANGERS history. In the MIGHTY MORHIN series, Lord Zedd created Pirantishead’s fish scale skin and superhuman strength, making him a difficult foe to defeat, but any fin is possible for the Rangers. The POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION MONSTERS MIGHTY MORPHIN PIRANTISHEAD 7-INCH FIGURE features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, Nunchuck Flutes accessory with blast effect piece, and an alternate pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Bigger, badder, and occasionally scarier, Lightning Collection celebrates the best (and sometimes weirdest) monsters in Power Rangers history. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com, Amazon and GameStop.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION DELUXE 6-INCH IN SPACE BLUE RANGER FIGURE & GALAXY GLIDER – (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49/Available: PRE ORDER 5 PM 10/22, PROMISE DATE FALL 2022)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro!In the IN SPACE series, T.J. was originally the Red Turbo Ranger, then became the IN SPACE BLUE RANGER and second-in-command when the POWER RANGERS journeyed to the distant planet of KO-35. The POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6-INCH IN SPACE BLUE RANGER & GALAXY GLIDER FIGURE features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability and swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet. The figure also comes with an Astro Axe, Astro Blaster and accessories with blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com, Amazon and GameStop.

Pre-orders will go live at 5 PM on HasbroPulse.

What do you think of the new figures? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MatAguilarCB!

