Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Announces Shattered Grid Live With Legacy Rangers

Power Rangers fans at Power Morphicon now have a one of a kind experience to attend thanks to Shattered Grid and Kyle Higgins.

Higgins and Power Morphicon just announced that fans can head to the main panel room at 6 pm on Saturday to watch a live read of some of the biggest and hardest hitting scenes from the Shattered Grid event. Higgins will moderate the event but won’t be alone, as an impressive list of names from Power Rangers history will join him for the reading, including Jason David Frank, Erin Cahill, Walter Jones, Paul Schrier, Peter Sudarso, Meghan Camarena, and more.

On top of the live reading, there will be brand new music accompaniment from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers composer Ron Wasserman, and you can get all the official details for the event below. If you’ve been loving Shattered Grid, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this one of a kind event.

“SHATTERED GRID: LIVE

Saturday 6-7pm

Main panel room

When every era and every world was at risk, the largest team of Power Rangers ever was assembled to confront the terrifying forces of Lord Drakkon.

Now, one of the largest teams of Power Rangers actors will assemble for SHATTERED GRID: LIVE— a live table read of the most thrilling scenes from the Boom! Studios mega event!

Featuring JASON DAVID FRANK, ERIN CAHILL, WALTER JONES, BARBARA GOODSON, DAVID J. FIELDING, JASON NARVY, PAUL SCHRIER, KELSON HENDERSON, PETER SUDARSO, and MEGHAN CAMARENA, this once-in-a-lifetime panel will be moderated by Shattered Grid writer KYLE HIGGINS and will incorporate artwork from the comic as well as BRAND NEW MUSIC from legendary MMPR composer RON WASSERMAN!

Come be a part of Power Rangers history, as Rangers from across generations unite to save existence!”

For those not familiar with Power Morphicon, you can read the official description below.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.”

The biennial event takes place from Friday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage during the show!