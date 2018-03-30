Power Rangers Shattered Grid Sells Out Again

Fans are responding incredibly well to Power Rangers Shattered Grid, so much so that it has completely sold out once more.

Yesterday BOOM! Studios announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 sold out completely on the distributor level, and today they’ve announced that Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 has sold out completely as well. Go Go Power Rangers #8 served as a Shattered Grid prelude but also introduced the Ranger Slayer into the Power Rangers universe, which was revealed to be the Lord Drakkon universe’s Pink Ranger Kimberly.

The issue will now get a second printing, complete with a Ranger Slayer variant from Dan Mora, which will hit on May 2, the same day that Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 hits comic stores.

“Ryan Parrott, Dan Mora and the whole team on Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers have been weaving an intimate story about the early, fragile days of Power Rangers – and the arrival of the Ranger Slayer will affect this team in ways no one expects,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Arriving in stores on the same day as the next issue of the series, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8’s Second Printing Variant will allow every fan to discover the origin of the newest – and perhaps deadliest – Power Ranger.”

“We are so excited to see the amazing fan reaction to POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID and hope that the huge demand for this first issue will continue with every issue of this incredible event,” said Brian Casentini, Executive Producer, Power Rangers Franchise. “With every step in this creative process, we were determined to deliver to fans an epic experience and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8’s Second Printing Variant is a must-read in the Shattered Grid saga.”

You can find the official description for Shattered Grid below.

“POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID unfolds in issues from both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers and include two special one-shots. Lord Drakkon—a twisted alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver (the Mighty Morphin Green Ranger)—and his newly reformed deadly army will cross dimensions in order to execute on a plan that threatens the very existence of every Power Ranger ever. For the first time in comic book history, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will join forces with some of the most popular Power Rangers teams in the franchise to face the threat.”

Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments, and for more Shattered Grid you can check out our Power Rangers Hub here