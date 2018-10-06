‘Power Rangers Street Fighter Showdown’ Release Date Revealed

Fans have been anticipating Bat in the Sun’s Power Rangers Street Fighter crossover short film, and now we know when it will be released thanks to Jason David Frank.

At Frank’s panel at New York Comic-Con Frank was talking about several of his upcoming projects. The Street Fighter Showdown film then came up, and he said: “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say the release date but I’m going to, so it drops on October 8th!”

To tell the story of Ryu Ranger, nWay, Hasbro and Lionsgate partnered with Qualcomm, G Fuel, and the fan-favorite production company Bat in the Sun, famous for Super Power Beat Down, to produce the short film Power Rangers: Legacy Wars – Street Fighter Showdown. A teaser for the video that was introduced to fans at Comic-Con by the iconic Mighty Morphin Green Ranger Jason David Frank.

“We’re excited to morph a key Street Fighter like Ryu into a mighty Ranger and to introduce him through an exciting new piece of video content as we continue to find innovative ways for gamers to enjoy Power Rangers: Legacy Wars,” said Daniel Engelhardt, Senior Vice President of Interactive Ventures & Games at Lionsgate. “We’re also very proud to be working with great companies such as G Fuel and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on this unique collaboration that brings together fun gameplay, original storytelling, and direct fan engagement.”

