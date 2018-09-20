‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Sheriff Skyfire Clip Released

It’s time for a brand new clip from Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and fans are about to meet the skilled and deadly Sheriff Skyfire.

The clip is actually titled Sheriff Skyfire, and it’s for good reason. The Sheriff is called upon by Madame Odius to take out the Rangers for their crimes against her, and from the looks of his first battle with them, he appears more than up to the task.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wielding a sword and a blaster, Skyfire quickly shows the Rangers he is a formidable foe. His biggest asset seems to be his agility and quickness, as he is fighting against them with a fighting style that is very similar to theirs.

While’s he’s no doubt able to hold his own, we do have to question that costume. It’s like if someone put a policeman, a PE instructor, and a Samurai in a blender and said ‘yeah, this looks good.”

Seriously, that’s certainly a choice. Despite the odd choice of clothes, we’re looking forward to seeing Skyfire duke it out with the Rangers, and you can check out the clip right here. The official description for the episode can be found below.

“Sheriff Skyfire (Episode 14)

Madame Odius calls on Sheriff Skyfire to arrest the Power Rangers.”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold). You can find all of the 25th Anniversary Rangers in the episode right here.

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The Sheriff Skyfire episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on September 22nd at 11 am est/12 pm cst.

For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments!