Fan Favorite Power Rangers Villain Makes Shattered Grid Debut

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is jjam-packed with characters and action, but that doesn't mean we should gloss over the debut of a fan favorite villain/Ranger from In Space and Lost Galaxy.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

The Mighty Morphin team continues to pick up the Rangers that have managed to evade Lord Drakkon’s grasp, and in Power Rangers #28 we seem Kimberly and Jen Scotts (Time Force) partnered up during one such run. They come upon a Pink Ranger, though as Scotts says “This…isn’t the Pink Ranger I was expecting.”

Last chance for spoilers…

Fans can see the Ranger sitting in the show with a sword next to her and three Mastodon Sentries on the ground. Scotts fills Kimberly in as to her identity, revealing that it is Karone, previously known as Astronema.

“Her name is Karone, but she used to be known as Astronema,” Scotts says. “She was one of the greatest threats the universe had ever seen.”

Kimberly is quite shocked at the revelation, saying “And now she’s a Ranger?” Scotts says “I guess this is further in her timeline that I thought. She’s already been reformed. Another little quirk of time travel.”

Fans of In Space know that Astronema was the main villain of that series, but was also revealed to be Andros’ long lost sister. His efforts to reform her ultimately failed thanks to Dark Specter’s interference, but after the purification wave was released she was restored to her previous incarnation before the brainwashing.

She wouldn’t become a Pink Ranger then though, as that happened later in Lost Galaxy. After the death of Kendrix Morgan (the first Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger), her Quasar Saber was lost but showed up later on in an auction. Karone retrieved the weapon and protected it from other forces, and in doing so the spirit of Kendrix passed on her Pink Transmorpher to Karone, allowing her to become the Pink Galaxy Ranger. She would then fill the role until the series ended, band upon returning the weapon to its altar would also resurrect Kendrix.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“The Mighty Morphin team splits into two strike forces-one with RPM and one with Time Force – to battle Drakkon across worlds… even as all hope seems lost!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is in comic stores today.