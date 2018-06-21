Power Rangers: SPOILER Dies In Shattered Grid

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 featured more Rangers than you can shake a stick at, but not everyone made it through the issue unscathed, and Shattered Grid has claimed another victim.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

The issue features a fight on multiple fronts, so the Mighty Morphin team has to split into three units. Jason and Lauren are off helping the RPM Rangers take on Drakkon in an attempt to bring back Dr. K, while Kimberly and Jen Scotts are off rescuing as many scattered Rangers as they can. Zack, Trini, and Billy meanwhile are in Drakkon’s universe, and take on a mission to recover Ninjor from his headquarters with the help of the Coinless, specifically Trini, Zack, and Skull.

Seriously, last chance…

Both Zacks don Mastodon Sentry uniforms while Skull wears his Tyrannosaurus Sentry uniform to make their way into Drakkon’s palace. They end up finding Ninjor and freeing him from Finster 5’s control, but they don’t have time to really talk as Finster 5 storms the room with several Sentries ready to take them down. A Zack turns to use his blaster on the group, but the other Zack pushes him out of the way and takes a direct hit, with the blast going straight through him. Skull tells them to run and tries to head Finster 5’s group off at the pass.

While we know a Zack got hurt, we don’t know which Zack ended up shot, but by book’s end we find out. When Zack and Ninjor return Coinless Trini notices there are only two of them, and asks what happened. Before she can finish Zack demorphs and it turns out her Zack, Coinless leader Zack, is the one that died in the previous battle.

This is confirmed in the next scene as Billy consoles her, but also because Coinless Zack had bandages on his face, and the Zack that survived didn’t have any bandages.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“The Mighty Morphin team splits into two strike forces-one with RPM and one with Time Force – to battle Drakkon across worlds… even as all hope seems lost!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is in comic stores today.