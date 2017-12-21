Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #5 Preview Shows Why You Don’t Mess With Rita Repulsa

Being a Power Ranger comes with some amazing benefits, but it can also be extremely dangerous, especially when you’re dealing with crazy Moon Witches.

That crazed Moon Witch would be Rita Repulsa of course, and in this new preview of Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #5 fans see just how deadly she can be. Rita isn’t just deadly for the Rangers though, proving to be just as much of a danger to her allies and subordinates.

Rule of thumb being don’t turn your back on Rita…ever.

The good news is that the Rangers have the perfect mentors in Zordon and Alpha 5, mentors who can help them achieve their potential. That includes helping them discover just what their powers are and how to control their powerful Dinozords, because as Zack mentions, “it’s not like they came with an owners manual Z.”

Yep, he called Zordon Z, and all is right with the universe. Well, it will be when someone gets Jason’s Tyrannosaurus Zord out of the snow.

Speaking of snow, there’s a delightful training session between the Rangers in issue #5 as well, something that you rarely (if ever) got to see in the original series. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we’ll something like this, but you can check out the sequence for yourself in the Go Go Power Rangers #5 preview located in the gallery.

You can also find the solicitation details of the issue below.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #5

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Dan Mora

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Civilian Intermix Cover: Miguel Mercado

Locker Incentive Cover: Michelle Wong

Homage Incentive Cover: Natacha Bustos

Paper Doll Variant: Audrey Mok

Price: $3.99

Synopsis: As the Putty Infiltrator shifts between teachers, parents, and friends, the Rangers have to question who they can trust—if they can trust anyone at all.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #5 hits comic shops on December 27.