Learn The Origin Of Baboo In ‘Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers’ #7 Preview

Last month’s Go Go Power Rangers revealed the origin of Squatt, and now it’s his buddy’s turn.

In next week’s Go Go Power Rangers #7, fans will learn the origin of Rita Repulsa’s other longtime henchmen Baboo. Baboo has been by Rita’s side for quite some time, but the series never found time to reveal how they met. Writer Ryan Parrott finally answers that question, but Baboo’s origin isn’t the only reason to check out the issue.

The new book also picks up last month’s cliffhanger around Billy, who told the Rangers it might be time to hang up his morpher and stop being the Blue Ranger. In his place would be Kimberly’s boyfriend Matt, who has impressed the team with his abilities without Ranger powers.

Unfortunately for Billy, he doesn’t happen to be aware that the Matt that is amongst them is actually a Putty in disguise sent by Rita, who is holding the real Matt hostage in the Moon Palace.

So, probably a really bad idea to give that guy the powers of a Ranger.

Throw in some gorgeous art by Dan Mora and Raul Angulo and you have the makings of another great issue of Go Go Power Rangers, and you can check out a preview of the new issue in the gallery.

You can find the description of Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #7 below.

“Synopsis: It’s homecoming at Angel Grove! But as tensions run high amongst the Rangers, will they be able to band together to stop Rita and make it to the dance on time?”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #7 hits comic stores on February 28.