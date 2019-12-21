Super Sentai’s New Team and Costumes Revealed

Fans of Super Sentai got a nice surprise this morning when the first full images of Sentai’s newest team hit the internet, and now we have a much better idea of what the 44th season Mashin Sentai Kiramager will look like. The new season will have a vehicle theme and will consist of 5 Rangers, with the Red, Blue, and Yellow being male Rangers and the Green and Pink Rangers being female. As you can see in the scanned images below (via ), the vehicle theme is prevalent all throughout the costume, but especially in the helmet (via @SentaiFive).

The helmets incorporate headlights into the design, and each one incorporates the lights into the design differently. The middle of the helmets with a clear casing shine like sirens too, but that vehicle theme makes its way into the bodysuit as well.

The sash each Ranger wears features a road-themed design, that comes in two flavors. One sash (like on the Blue Ranger) features a solid line, while the Green Ranger features a dotted line. This could just be a variation to keep things interesting, but it could also be one of the identifiers of two different teams of Rangers.

The Henshin device can be seen on their left wrist, and it looks a bit like a tire, with four different symbols on it, one of which shows a vehicle emblem. It’s likely this is how they call on their vehicles, and we did see the Red Ranger’s slick ride in another image.

The vehicle is an awesome looking red and black car and the red is almost translucent, a vibe that can be seen in their weapons and suits as well.

Gotta say it certainly looks interesting, and while I’m not in love with the suits overall, I’ll leave any judgment till I see them in action.

