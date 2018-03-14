Watch The ‘Power Rangers HyperForce’ Shattered Grid Episode Right Here

Tonight Power Rangers HyperForce officially joins the Shattered Grid, and you can watch the whole thing right here.

In addition to the Shattered Grid inspired storyline (which does take place within the event), the episode will also feature Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins along for the ride. It isn’t known what character he’ll be playing just yet, but regardless of who it ends up being fans are in for a one of a kind event.

You can watch the new episode right here in the video above, and make sure to send the team some help if you get a chance, as they’re very much likely to need it tonight.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, King Arthur’s court, Megaforce, and more. Now, it’s time to enter the Shattered Grid.

Shattered Grid kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, but you can check out our review of the prelude in Power Rangers #24 here. Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Goni Montes, and you can find the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Power Rangers #25 lands in comic shops on March 21. Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST, and you can get all of your Power Rangers coverage by following @MattMuellerCB.