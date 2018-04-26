Power Rangers: Who Dies In The Shattered Grid Annual?

Things haven’t been easy for the Power Rangers thus far in Shattered Grid, and thanks to the Annual their lives aren’t getting any easier.

Spoilers incoming for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1, so if you want to go in unspoiled you can check out our other Shattered Grid coverage here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Annual features several Ranger teams from across the timeline, but the two we’re going to talk about right now involve Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers In Space. First up is Zeo, which features the Rangers (including an alive and well Red Zeo Tommy) fighting off some Cogs. Tommy leaves the group to head home to pick something up for a party, but as teased in the preview someone is watching him.

The party is for a departing Jason, who is leaving the team after his run as the Gold Ranger comes to an end. Tommy has a heartfelt conversation with Jason before he leaves, but later heads to his dorm, revealing the real Tommy shackled in a chair. Lord Drakkon reveals his true face and reveals he planned on killing the other Rangers but was swayed by how much they look up to Tommy, though he doesn’t understand why.

Suddenly he uses Saba to slash Tommy’s throat, leaving his body to fall to the ground as he departs. Drakkon’s now killed two Tommy’s, and odds are he’s going to make a beeline for the others sooner or later.

You can check out the spoiler image above.

Next up is In Space, and while this one is less critical to the story, it is still no less heartbreaking.

The In Space Rangers are having a bit of a hard time at the moment, though most of the frustration comes from boredom these days. Trying to keep things together is Alpha 5, but Lord Drakkon put any hopes of that to rest after they take control of DECA and infiltrate the Astroship. Drakkon gives an order to not resist to the other Rangers, as they are surrounded, but Andros morphs without a second thought.

To make an example Drakkon grabs Alpha 5’s head and slams it into the control console. He then continues to press on Alpha 5’s helmet, causing it to crumble in on itself as the glass falls from the visor. With one last “Rangers”, Drakkon completely crumples it as the Rangers try and scramble.

Sure he’s a robot, but he’s still beloved, and you can check out the spoiler image above.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 is written by Kyle Higgins, Anthony Burch, Caleb Goellner, Adam Cesare, Becca Barnes, and Alwyn Dale. It’s drawn by Marcus To, Dylan Burnett, Patrick Mulholland, Hyeonjin Kim, and Simone Di Meo. Colors are by Matt Herms, Jeremy Lawson, Raul Angulo, and Joana Lafuente, and letters are by Ed Dukeshire. The official description is included below.

“Featuring fan-favorite teams from across the Power Rangers universe – Dino Charge, RPM, TimeForce, Ninja Steel, Dino Thunder – the entire fabric of reality is under threat as Drakkon invades!”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 is in comic stores April 25