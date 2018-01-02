Here’s Why Being a Power Rangers Fan Rocked in 2017

It’s now officially 2018, but before we leave 2017 completely in the dust we are going to give some appreciation to what the Power Rangers franchise managed to deliver throughout the year.

Power Rangers turned 24 in 2017, and the franchise continued to experiment with different genres and markets, creating some brand new avenues for fans to enjoy the series in. Fans also got their first live-action film since 1997, along with a slew of new merchandise, Zords, and collectibles to adorn your shelves.

The Power Rangers Legacy line also continued to expand, with Zeo and In Space Rangers joining the series. Psycho Rangers and Ninja Steel will also find their way to the line, but you can already find plenty of Ninja Steel-related action figures on the shelves to help pass the time.

While Ninja Steel is the newest series, classic series also made a comeback, with Mighty Morphin leading the way, followed by In Space, Zeo, and more.

Power Rangers also found its way into the realms of tabletop, video games, comics, and more in 2017, leading up to what should be an epic 2018. There were negatives of course, but there was also a lot to love.

Without further ado, here are the 10 reasons why it rocked to be a Power Rangers fan in 2017!

‘Power Rangers Ninja Steel’

Saban celebrated its 24th season of Power Rangers this year with Ninja Steel, and there’s plenty of reason to celebrate.

The series got a brand new cast of Rangers who all bring something to the table, and genuinely seem to enjoy being a part of this long-running franchise. The cast of William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), and Jordi Webber (Levi/Gold) all had their chances to shine, though hopefully each one will get even more chances in the upcoming Super Ninja Steel.

Couple those moments with some slick suits, upgrades, weapons, and crazy monsters to fight, and you’ve got yourself a show worth getting up for on Saturday morning. Can’t wait to see what they do in 2018.

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’

The Mighty Morphin era experienced a true resurgence in 2017, and a large part of that is due to the efforts of BOOM! Studios.

The publisher launched the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series back in 2016, but it truly came into its own in 2017. The book delivered smart dialogue and creative takes on the lore with all the over the top action you’d expect from a Power Rangers story.

Despite the fantastical elements the characters remain grounded, but it does help that the art is a perfect compliment to this Mighty Morphin world, crafted by the talented Hendry Prasetya, Daniel Bayliss, and Daniele Di Nicuolo.

The book was already good, but in 2017 it was great.

‘Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers’

While Mighty Morphin Power Rangers shined all throughout 2017, it also resulted in a successful spinoff book called Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers.

The premise behind Go Go Power Rangers is a more micro viewpoint of the Rangers, whereas Mighty Morphin deals with the macro. It wholly succeeds, taking place the day after the Rangers get their powers, and reveals whole new layers to these characters you thought you knew through and through.

Writer Ryan Parrott, artist Dan Mora, colorist Raoul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire have crafted a love letter to the original series, and seem to genuinely enjoy exploring these characters. The art is simply delightful too, and it all adds up to a book you should pay attention to in 2018.

Imaginext Toyline

If you’re looking for something that’s perfect for kids and collectors, you can’t go wrong with Imaginext’s line of Power Rangers figures.

The Imaginext figures are smaller in size, which means you can collect a ton of them and not take up that much space. So far the line only includes Mighty Morphin, but there’s plenty to love, including some stellar Zords like the White Ranger Tiger Zord, Blue Ranger Triceratops, Black Ranger Mastodon, Pink Ranger Pterodactyl, and two packs including Rita, Goldar, Lord Zedd, Putties, and the Rangers themselves.

The Command Center set is awesome as well, which includes an Alpha 5 figure and Zordon. If you’re looking for a new addiction that won’t break the bank, Imaginext might be just what your collection needs.

Power Rangers Funko POPs

Funko continued its collectible toy reign this year, and Power Rangers played a significant part.

Funko previously released the original five Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as well as the Green Ranger and White Ranger. They also released a Dorbz version of Rita Repulsa, but earlier in the year they also introduced new Ranger POPs based on the new movie.

That’s when fans got a slick two-pack featuring the Red Ranger and a Rita Repulsa Green Ranger. Saban and Funko joined up again when they released a San Diego Comic Con exclusive Megazord (which quickly sold out) as well as a Dragonzord at New York Comic Con, which sold out as well.

Hopefully, 2018 will have just as many Funko POP surprises as 2017.

Lord Drakkon

One of the coolest stories to come out of the BOOM! Studios comic series (of many highlights mind you) was Lord Drakkon, giving the Rangers yet another credible villain.

Fans got to meet an all-new interpretation of the Rangers they have come to love, including the evil version of Tommy. Now going by Lord Drakkon, this version of Tommy sided with Rita in the original conflict and managed to steal the White Ranger powers from Jason. He would then force the remaining Rangers into a resistance-like group that fought to keep hope alive, and it resulted in one of the best villain debuts in some time.

The good news is that he’s on his way back in 2018, and the Power Rangers universe will never be the same.

‘Power Rangers’

The Power Rangers finally hit the big screen once more, and Lionsgate and Saban managed to make a movie that appeased longtime fans and garnered praise from new ones.

The Power Rangers community is like a family in many ways, and it was amazing to welcome five brand new Rangers to the franchise. Director Dean Israelite delivered a delightful coming of age story in a world full of giant robots and colorful costumes, but it was the cast that really surpassed all expectations.

Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red), Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), and Ludi Lin (Zack/Black) all found new ways to bring these classic characters to life, and fans everywhere are keeping their fingers crossed that they’ll grace the screen once again.

‘Power Rangers: Legacy Wars’

If you want something a bit more portable, you can’t go wrong with Power Rangers: Legacy Wars.

The hit mobile title features an amazing array of characters, locations, and now Megazords from across the franchise’s history, and the mechanics themselves continue to get tweaked and balanced, resulting in a insanely addictive experience.

The game now features fan favorites from all over the timeline, including characters like Ninjor, Udonna, the Green Ranger, Rita Repulsa, the Gold Ranger (Zeo), Zhane (Silver Ranger), Magna Defender, Danny (Black Wild Force Ranger), Robo Knight, Gia (Yellow Super Megaforce Ranger), and more, including the just introduced Ninja Steel Blue Ranger Preston Tien.

The game runs smoother than it ever has, and with more characters and locations coming in 2018, the future looks bright indeed.

‘Justice League/Power Rangers’

The Power Rangers joined forces with one of the most iconic teams in comics this year in the Justice League, and the book managed to surpass all expectations.

Writer Tom Taylor and artist Stephen Byrne bridged the two very different (but in some ways oddly similar) worlds seamlessly and delivered some phenomenal fan moments while also telling a compelling tale. Fans got to see the Rangers take on and team-up with DC’s premier team (including an oh so memorable bout with Batman) while also witnessing Lord Zedd hold court with Brainiac.

If that wasn’t enough you also get to see Alpha 5 finally get his Megazord moment and the Power Rangers raid the Justice League’s vault, and that Pink Ranger Green Arrow moment was worth it all.

In short, we want a sequel, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the original now.

‘Power Rangers HyperForce’

Saban and Hyper RPG’s interactive tabletop game Power Rangers HyperForce has delivered a whole new group of Rangers to the mythos while working in classic parts of the franchise, and there’s not much more you can ask for.

The Power Rangers crew of Marv, Eddie, Chloe, Vesper, and Jack have delivered some delightful entertainment in the first batch of episodes, all under the guidance of Game Master Malika. Together they’ve managed to incorporate the Mighty Morphin, RPM, and Time Force seasons and characters in creative ways, while also keeping viewers engaged with hilarious character moments that will keep them coming back for more.

Power Rangers first foray into interactive tabletop seems to be going quite well, and the good news is there’s plenty more to look forward to in 2018.