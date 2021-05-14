New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pre-Orders: SPD A-Squad and Vs. Packs
Hasbro's Fan First Friday livestream took place earlier today, and it included some fantastic Lightning Collection reveals for Power Rangers fans. What's more, many of those reveals are available to pre-order now - including a S.P.D A-Squad wave and new additions to their VS. packs. Below you'll find details on the pre-orders along with a gallery of images.
Hasbro is finishing off the A-Squad Lightning Collection line with releases for the S.P.D. A-Squad Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Pink Ranger, and Green Ranger with the Pink and Green Rangers earmarked as retailer exclusives. Links to pre-order these figures are available below:
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. A-Squad Red Ranger - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection SPD A-Squad Yellow Ranger - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection SPD A-Squad Pink Ranger - Pre-order at GameStop (EXCLUSIVE)
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection SPD A-Squad Green Ranger - Pre-order at Best Buy (EXCLUSIVE)
The A-Squad Lightning Collection figures follow the S.P.D. Squad B Blue Ranger vs Squad A Blue Ranger Vs Pack that was released last year. It is in stock and shipping now here at Entertainment Earth if you want to complete the collection.
Speaking of Vs. packs, the next reveals in Hasbro's Fan First Friday lineup are the In Space Blue Ranger vs. In Space Psycho Silver and the long awaited Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger vs. Mighty Morphin Scorpina. Pre-orders for both of those packs can be found via the links below.
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger Aisha vs. Scorpina - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Blue Ranger Vs. Silver Psycho Ranger - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Collectors can purchase these battle packs can be purchased together here at Entertainment Earth in singles ($83.99) or here in doubles ($167.99) with free shipping.
