Power Rangers Seasons Leaving Netflix

Power Rangers fans have enjoyed having the entire franchise in one place since 2016, as that's when the franchise listed all of the seasons on Netflix from Mighty Morphin to Dino Charge. Later Ninja Steel and most recently Beast Morphers would join the lineup, and many expected Dino Fury to follow suit whenever that releases. That might be in jeopardy though as many of the seasons will be removed as of February 1st, and fans aren't happy about it.

The seasons from Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers to Dino SuperCharge will leave the service, while Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, and Beast Morphers will remain for the time being. It seems the contract for Mighty Morphin and the more recent shows was renewed, but many are hoping that the other shows' contracts will be renewed. Thanks to @_ShadowRay22 for the heads up!

Sigh...looks like Alien Rangers to Dino Super Charge are leaving @netflix at the end of the month. @PowerRangers I REALLY hope @Hasbro makes a new deal with Netflix or move it somewhere else cause It's nice to have this show available for everyone to watch. pic.twitter.com/4nPHaS7nRp — ShadowRay22 (Morphin' Legacy & The GRID) (@_ShadowRay22) January 2, 2021

Here are all the seasons leaving Netflix.

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Power Rangers Zeo

Power Rangers Turbo

Power Rangers In Space

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Power Rangers Time Force

Power Rangers Wild Force

Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Power Rangers S.P.D.

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Power Rangers Jungle Fury

Power Rangers RPM

Power Rangers Samurai

Power Rangers Super Samurai

Power Rangers Megaforce

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Power Rangers Dino Supercharge

V.R. Troopers and Beetleborgs are also leaving the service.

If those seasons don't get renewed, fans are hoping they at least move to another streaming service, otherwise, fans will have to rely on their DVDs and Blu-rays.

You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

Do you think the seasons will come back to Netflix or move to Tubi? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!