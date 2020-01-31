Star Trek 2020 Humble Bundle Has Something For Every Fan

Star Trek fans can pay what they want for an impressive number of Star Trek comic books with the new Star Trek 2020 Humble Comics Bundle. The bundle offers a wide array of IDW Publishing’s Star Trek comics, ranging from some of their earliest Star Trek releases to still-ongoing series like Star Trek: Year Five. With so many comics in the bundle, there's something to appeal to every Star Trek fan. It's all on a pay-what-you-want basis. An adjustable portion of the money spent will also go to charity, supporting Traveling Stories, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing books and the love of reading to impoverished areas. The charity builds libraries in book-poor villages around the world and provide free reading support in the U.S. through StoryTent programs.

The comics included in the bundle include stories with the Star Trek: The Original Series crew, their Kelvin Timeline counterparts, and the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. There’s also the Star Trek: Waypoint anthology collection, with stories featuring the crews of every Star Trek series.

The Humble Bundle even includes franchise crossovers like Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive, both volumes of the Star Trek/Green Lantern crossover, and Star Trek vs. Transformers. There's also Star Trek: The Q Conflict, which brings together the crews from Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager.



Like all Humble Bundles, certain comics only unlock if you pay a certain amount. Here are the tiers:

For $1, you get:

Star Trek: Waypoint Special #1

Star Trek: Waypoint Vol. 1

Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 1-13

Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Space Between

Star Trek: Boldly Go Vol. 1-3

Star Trek: Discovery -- Captain Saru

Paying $8 unlocks those comics as well as the following:

Star Trek: Alien Spotlight Vol. 1-2

Star Trek: New Visions Vol. 1-8

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Hive

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Intelligence Gathering

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Ghosts

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror

Star Trek: The Next Generation 20/20

Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019

Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #1-3

Paying $15 unlocks the entire bundle, which includes in its top tier:

Star Trek: Discovery: Succession

Star Trek: Year Five #1-8

Star Trek: The Q Conflict

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 1-2

Star Trek vs. Transformers

Star Trek: Discovery: Light of Kahless

Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever

Star Trek: Voyager: Mirrors and Smoke

In addition, paying $15 or more will also unlock a Star Trek Online Cross-Faction Intel Science Bundle, unlocking items in the Star Trek MMORPG that's celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020. That's in addition to the $562-worth of DRM-free comics.

Will you be picking up the Star Trek 2020 Humble Comics Bundle? Which comics are you looking forward to reading the most? Let us know in the comments. The Star Trek 2020 Humble Comics Bundle is available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance.

