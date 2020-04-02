Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Hints at More Romulan Rescue Mission Reveals in Season 2

✖

Star Trek: Picard's season 1 storyline has a lot of plot threads running through it, but every single one of revolved around one galvanizing event that kicked off the series: The Romulan Rescue Mission. The destruction of Romulus in 2387, and the subsequent attempts by Starfleet to rescue Romulans from the region, was repeatedly revisited (both visually and verbally) throughout Picard season 1. The seasonal story slowly-but-surely revealed much deeper twists and reveals about what the Romulan Rescue Mission (and its failure) was truly about. However, Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon recently hinted that the series isn't quite done with revisiting the Romulan Rescue Mission, quite yet.

Warning - Star Trek: Picard SPOILERS Follow!

Michael Chabon has been regularly touching base with the Star Trek fandom via Instagram Stories. Since season 1 of Picard ended, Chabon has also been at the forefront of both the season 1 clean-up, and season 2 preview. When one fan asked if Star Trek: Picard season 2 will go any deeper into the Romulan Rescue Mission, Chabon's response was a very cryptic and coy statement: "In a way."

That's about as much as we could probably hope for from the secretive writer - but it still says something. As stated, Season 1 of Picard repeatedly revisited the Romulan Rescue Mission, and the Synthetic Uprising on Mars that ultimately de-railed the rescue, and convinced Starfleet to ban synthetics from use. With each new episode we learned just how violent the Synthetic Uprising was; how Jean-Luc Picard tried to fight for Starfleet to save both the Romulans and Synthetics; and eventually, we got the truth that the ancient Romulan cabal known as "Zhat Vash" were actually the ones who faked the Synthetic Uprising (and doomed millions of their people), all to try to wipe synthetics from existence.

While Star Trek: Picard season 1 did bring the war between the Synthetics and the Zhat Vash to a standstill, it is (at best) a temporary resolution. The Zhat Vash were not wrong in their doomsday prophecy: It was revealed that a highly-evolved "Synthetic Alliance" exists outside the realm of the known universe, ready to eradicate organic life in order to save their machine brethren. With that knowledge now in play, the Zhat Vash (under Commodore Oh) will surely be back.

Within that framework, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that there are still more secrets and key flashbacks about the larger ramifications of the failed Romulan Rescue and Synthetic Uprising, which set the events of Star Trek: Picard season 2 in motion.

