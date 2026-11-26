Magic: The Gathering’s relatively recent foray into the canon of other franchises— such as Marvel Comics, Final Fantasy, or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—has been controversial since its inception. The first legal black-bordered set of “Universes Beyond” cards came with the release of the Walking Dead from Secret Lair in October of 2020, and the reaction online was dramatic. In an official statement from the Commander Rules Committee, level five judge Sheldon Menery said that the response was “at times, quite overwhelming.”

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Thousands sought to make their voice heard, raising every issue from the difficulty of acquiring these unique cards, to protecting the sanctity of Magic: The Gathering’s story IP. Many of these issues were solved, others dissolved—the IP problem for example can be compellingly reframed as a way to bring new players into the community. However, with the release of collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and iconic nerd property Star Trek, a brave new problem has reared its ugly head.

Sir Patrick Stewart Appears on Numerous Magic: The Gathering Cards

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Sir Patrick Stewart was one of the most well-respected and well-liked actors of our era. His incredible acting range allowed him to feel at home playing parts in both critically acclaimed productions of Shakespeare, and in Elder Scrolls: Oblivion. His recent death sent shockwaves through a number of communities, and the thoughts of fans are still with the friends and family he left behind.

The design team at Wizard of the Coast could not have predicted this eventuality, and given his widespread fame it was only natural that his Star Trek character, Jean-Luc Picard, would appear on a number of cards, with 23 different cards representing Stewart’s likeness in their art. The cards include alternative art reprints of staples like Kenrith, the Returned King, the star of the “Federation Fleet” preconstructed deck, and one of the much sought after headliners—a copy of Captain Jean-Luc Picard personally signed by the actor himself.

The Actor’s Death Has Made Stewart’s Cards Suddenly More Valuable

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The question raised is morbid but obvious; has Stewart’s tragic death unfairly and unnaturally buoyed the price of these already valuable cards? Online prices records seem to indicate the answer is yes. On October 28th, immediately following the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart, cards like Captain Jean-Luc Picard shot up from around 17 dollars to nearly 60 before dipping back down into the realm of reason.

The issue of signed cards is particularly thorny, as only 250 will ever be produced, and this will be one of the last items ever signed by the actor. As of time of writing, listings for the card have risen as high as $30,000. Any player of any trading card game can tell you that scalpers are a problem endemic to the genre—for them, this could be a goldmine, the perfect excuse to hike up the resale value. Scalpers must bulk buy their products from Wizards of Coast, meaning that both groups may in effect be profiting off of the death of Sir Patrick Stewart.

This highlights some of the biggest problems identified with Universes Beyond—When you use materials from franchises from a completely different medium, utilizing real world actors, you have much less control over your own press. As of yet, the actual effects of these unforeseen circumstances are completely unknown. If Wizards of the Coast takes extra measures in future to prevent this kind of disrespectful profiteering, the issue may be avoided entirely. It is certainly not the fault of any member of the team, and harassment of those involved would be an even bigger insult to the memory of a hero; as Picard said himself, “It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness; that is life.”

What’s your reaction to this jump in price? What does it say about Sir Patrick Stewart’s legacy? Share your thoughts in the comments!