As families gather around the dinner table for the winter holidays, there’s one feeling that invades their bodies more than upset stomachs from undercooked turkey. It’s the dread and anxiety that come with being forced around family members who you would otherwise never volunteer to see, let alone joining them to eat a meal. Most Thanksgiving TV specials focus on gratitude and finding a middle ground to get along with relatives, but there is a reason those shows are fiction and not real-life. There’s one episode of a classic sci-fi show that happens to take place on Thanksgiving, and its table-side etiquette will remind you that things could always be worse, especially if your guest has unlimited cosmic powers at their beckon.

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“Charlie X” from Star Trek’s debut season is a great example of a sci-fi trope that continues to be played out in the genre to this very day. It centers on an overpowered being with little grasp on humanity and how to be responsible with their abilities, resulting in some very uncomfortable situations for Captain Kirk’s crew. The storyline is only a Thanksgiving episode due to its apparent stardate and a handful of throwaway lines of dialogue, but it actually has a hidden holiday message that you might want to take to the heart to your next family gathering. Or, you can learn a piece of obscure Star Trek trivia that very few people are aware of and use that to escape a conversation with your very politically-charged aunt or uncle. The choice is yours, which is more than we can say for poor Charlie.

“Charlie X” Is Star Trek’s Thanksgiving Episode

“Charlie X” was part of the first draft proposal Roddenberry used to shop the series around in 1964. Under the working title of “The Day Charlie Became God,” its synopsis read as “the accidental occurrence of infinite power to do all things, in the hands of a very finite man.” No mention was made of how old this mortal being was, but making them into a moody teenager was a genius play that was a perfect fit for this script. When the finalized version aired on Sep. 15, 1966, the series had only just started and NBC viewers were still getting used to the idea of creator Gene Roddenberry’s vision for “Wagon Train to the stars.” What they weren’t prepared for was intergalactic teenage melodrama along with their sci-fi that made for an hour of unexpectedly good television.

Strange things start happening on board the USS Enterprise after picking up Charlie Evans, a socially awkward teen who spent nearly all of his life alone on an uninhabited planet. Not only are they weird in the sense of odd coincidences happening whenever Charlie is around such as playing cards changing face or Thanksgiving meals appearing out of thin air (more on that later), but dangerous such as starships exploding to smithereens or crew members mysteriously disappearing when he is angered. It doesn’t take long for Kirk, Spock and McCoy to suss out what is happening, and deduce that their adolescent passenger may be a Thasian, a race of extremely powerful beings in the same vein as Trelane or a member of the Q Continuum. However, those aliens are non-corporeal, and Dr. McCoy’s scans prove Charlie is a human. The problem then becomes how do you discipline a spiteful teen boy with raging hormones who can snap his finger and make everyone disappear?

After Charlie’s secret is exposed, he stops trying to hide his desires and commandeers the starship with his powers to fast travel to Colony Alpha V, the last known home of any of his relatives. His list of victims rapidly grows, as he turns one girl he liked into an iguana while another female crew member has her face completely removed. Kirk knows Charlie can destroy their entire vessel whenever he feels like it, so he and his advisors work quietly to find a way to stop him. As their plan takes shape and begins to work, an unexpected non-corporeal visitor arrives — a representative from Thasius who explains who Charlie is and how he was gifted his powers. Just as easily as Charlie was given his powers, so too can they take them, and the green entity beams a screaming Charlie away to be taught a lesson in respect and possibly worse.

Star Trek’s Thanksgiving Episode Has An Easter Egg Nobody Talks About

This offbeat episode holds one unique distinction in Star Trek history as being the only episode of the series that Roddenberry performed in. While Roddenberry was credited as Producer and writer (even though D.C. Fontana developed the story and wrote the teleplay), he was also an actor in “Charlie X.” His role as the galley chef seen towards the end of the first act is partially obscured by set decoration and hidden by him turning his back to the camera, leaving this Easter Egg as a special one for those hardcore Trekkies in the know. Roddenberry’s fleeting Trek cameo is also the moment where we learn the date of when these events unfold. “On Earth today it’s Thanksgiving,” Captain Kirk explains to the cook. “If the crew has to eat synthetic meatloaf, I want it to look like Turkey.” His voice can be heard later in the episode after Charlie destroys the Antares, explaining that real turkeys suddenly appeared baking in the oven, a surprise to Kirk that starts him questioning who his new passenger truly is. Oh, and those turkeys for the ship’s Thanksgiving dinner were probably burnt to a crisp during Charlie’s tantrum turned takeover, so their meal for the evening was likely more of those pastel-colored cubes that never seemed very appetizing to begin with.

Star Trek has featured many great feasts over the years, including the awkward dinner between Kirk’s crew and the Klingons in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, and “Forget Me Not” from Discovery’s third season. There’s even still time for a Thanksgiving Celebration while war rages on in Deep Space Nine, as there’s a mention of Captain Sisko’s impressive homemade turkey dinner with all the trimmings during “Blaze of Glory” from its fifth season. But as far as rough Thanksgiving celebrations go, none could be as brutal as Charlie X’s visit to the Enterprise. Unseasoned mashed potatoes and cold turkey are nothing in comparison to having your eyes, mouth and nose wiped away from your face. So remember when you are eating your pecan pie while watching the clock tick down so you can make your getaway from your relatives to avoid another intense discussion about American politics and “the problem with today’s generation,” be grateful that none of them have godlike powers that could warp you to the Gamma Quadrant without an EV suit. Now, please pass the sweet potatoes — I’ve got some TOS to binge.

What did you think of “Charlie X” as an episode? Is it a must-watch or an easy pass? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.