‘Captain Marvel’ Receives a Message From ‘Star Trek’s Captain Janeway

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson may have found a kindred spirit in Star Trek: Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew.

Larson stars in the first female-led Marvel Studios film. Mulgrew played Capt. Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain to lead a Star Trek series. Mulgrew posted to Twitter a message from one spacefaring heroine to another.

“To Captain Marvel from Captain Janeway – we know a thing or two about saving the galaxy, don’t we?” she tweeted. “My best to Brie Larson on her trailblazing role. Enjoy going Higher, Further, Faster. Great to see a female-led superhero movie today of all days. Warp speed ahead!

To #captainmarvel from #captainjaneway – we know a thing or two about saving the galaxy, don’t we? My best to @brielarson on her trailblazing role. Enjoy going Higher, Further, Faster. Great to see a female-led superhero movie today of all days. Warp speed ahead! 💫🌟🚀🌠 pic.twitter.com/CVqhChsic5 — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) March 8, 2019

By “today of all days,” it seems Mulgrew is referencing Captain Marvel opening on International Women’s Day.

And a strong opening it was. Captain Marvel is estimated to have earned $62 million on Friday and is headed toward a $160 million opening weekend. That would be the seventh-highest opening weekend for a Marvel Studios movie.

Mulgrew played Janeway through all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager. She also had a brief cameo in Star Trek: Nemesis. She has said that she’d consider returning to the role if it meant teaming up with William Shatner and Patrick Stewart.

As the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero, Captain Marvel has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was Marvel Studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

What do you think of Mulgrew’s message for Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

