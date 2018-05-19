‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Enterprise Moment, ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot and More Featured in CBS All Access Sizzle Reel

During the CBS upfront presentation, the network released a new sizzle reel featuring content from the CBS All Access streaming service, including Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot.

While the sizzle reel did not reveal any new footage from Star Trek: Discovery, it did include the surprising arrival of the USS Enterprise in the show’s first season finale.

The sizzle reel also includes what looked like a revamped intro to The Twilight Zone, and touted X-Men movie producer Simon Kinberg and Get Out director Jordan Peele as the creative minds behind the reboot.

There were also clips from the other CBS All Access series currently on the streaming platform and ones soon to premiere, including The Good Fight, No Activity, Strange Angel, $1, and Tell Me a Story.

If you want a taste of things to come from Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, check out the beginning of production teaser previously released by CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery is now filming its second season at Pinewood Studios in Toronto. The season premiere will be directed by co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. The second episode will be directed by Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes, who revealed that the episode will involve flashbacks featuring young Michael Burnham and young Spock.

Anson Mount joins the cast this season as Captain Christopher Pike of the starship USS Enterprise. Pike sent a distress signal to the USS Discovery in the season finale episode of Discovery’s first season.

Berg and her co-showrunner, executive producer Aaron Harberts, have teased that the second season of Star Trek: Discovery will establish how the series fits into Star Trek canon.

“When Gretchen and I signed on, which was when Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman were initially working up the pilot, the idea was always to be in the Prime timeline,” Harberts said. “Obviously, there are questions and concerns and things that are different. Our technology is a little different. We have a ship that runs very differently. We’re our own show in a lot of ways. Season Two is really exciting for us because this is our opportunity to really show how Discovery fits into this prime timeline. We are firmly committed to that. But I do like the idea of seeing other universes from time to time.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.