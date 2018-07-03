Sci-Fi Writer Harlan Ellison Dies At 84

Famed science fiction, fantasy, and comics writer Harlan Ellison passed away in his sleep earlier today.

The news was shared by his wife through a friend of the family Christine Valada. Valada shared the news of his passing and a quote from Ellison himself, who previously worked on all sorts of science fiction and fantasy stories during his long career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Susan Ellison has asked me to announce the passing of writer Harlan Ellison, in his sleep, earlier today. “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”—HE, 1934-2018. Arrangements for a celebration of his life are pending.”

Susan Ellison has asked me to announce the passing of writer Harlan Ellison, in his sleep, earlier today. “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”—HE, 1934-2018. Arrangements for a celebration of his life are pending. — Christine Valada (@mcvalada) June 28, 2018

Barnes & Noble also shared the news, including a piece they previously wrote detailing his career.

“Impossibly, Harlan Ellison, who relished his status as science fiction & fantasy’s chief curmudgeon and controversial, celebrated raconteur, has died. He was 84. This is a piece we published last year, reflecting on his storied career: https://bit.ly/2rRRUwA“

Ellison’s career took him to a variety of places, including Marvel (Avengers), DC (Batman), the Outer Limits (Demon With A Glass Hand), IDW (Phoenix Without Ashes), and quite notably Star Trek. Ellison is responsible for one of the most heralded episodes of the original Star Trek television series, an episode titled The City on the Edge of Forever. It proved so popular that IDW recently adapted the episode into a Star Trek comic miniseries.

Ellison also crafted a script for the Batman ’66 television series that would’ve introduced Two-Face into the show’s canon, but it was never shot. The story recently was turned into a comic titled Batman ’66: The Lost Episode, which officially brings the character into the series.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Ellison passed away at the age of 84.