How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ “Calypso”

Star Trek: Short Treks returns tonight with the second episode of the series, “Calypso.” If you’re wondering how to watch, we have you covered.

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of four short films primarily featuring characters from Star Trek: Discovery. The series serves as a kind of appetizer leading into the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, with new episodes of Short Treks debuting monthly until Star Trek: Discovery‘s return in January 2019.

How to watch Star Trek: Short Trek varies from reign to region:

United States

In the United States, fans will need to sign up for CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Short Treks. CBS All Access is the same streaming service that is home to Star Trek: Discovery, so if you watched the show’s first season then you’re probably already set.

“Calypso” should be available to stream on the service tonight, November 8th, at 9:30 pm. ET.

Canada

In Canada, Star Trek: Short Treks will be available in the same places that Star Trek: Discovery is.

The new episode will first air on Space at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

If you miss the episode when it airs on Space, it will be available to stream via Crave TV 24 hours later, at 9 p.m. on Friday.

UK and International Markets

Netflix holds the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery, but so far has not announced plans to carry Star Trek: Short Treks.

When asked about this on Twitter, CBS All Access only said that “Due to streaming rights, Star Trek: Short Treks are only available on CBS All Access in the U.S.” We know now that the series will be available in Canada as well, but there has been no update for other markets.

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

“After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface.”

The episode is written by Pulitzer-prize winning author Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union) directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Discovery “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry”).

Future episodes will focus on Saru (Doug Jones), and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson).

