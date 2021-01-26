Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Receives COVID Vaccine, Encourages Others to "Trust In Science"

✖

Like fellow Starfleet captain Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew received her COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The star, who plays scientist Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek, shared the news to Twitter. She also, appropriately, encouraged others to follow suit and trust science. "Got my Covid-19 vaccine in the wee hours of Monday morning! Consider this an order from your Captain - continue to mask up & register to receive your vaccine ASAP. Here in the US, check the website for your individual state of residence (NY for me!) for when you can sign up. We will beat this, but only if we all work together. We will beat this, but only if we all work together. Stay safe, my friends, and trust in science!" She capped the message with a Vulcan salute emoji.

After seven seasons playing Captain Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, Mulgrew will return to voice the character in the upcoming Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Mulgrew confirmed over the weekend that she'd be back for the show's second season.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy," Mulgrew said after announcing her return to Star Trek. "How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated series in the works for Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger views. The series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Naito.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on in 2021.