Kevin Smith Stops by Future Birthplace of Captain Kirk During the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are currently on tour with the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen their latest “View Askewniverse” film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith has been chronicling their journey on social media, and one of their latest stops took them somewhere very special: Riverside, Iowa. The town is known for being the future birthplace of Star Trek‘s James T. Kirk, the character originated by William Shatner back in 1966. Smith and Mewes went on a “mini-pilgrimage” to check out the landmark and shared some photos from their excursion to Instagram.

“The @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour boldly goes where no one has gone before: #riversideiowa – the future birthplace of Captain Kirk! The @startrek shrine was mere miles from where we screened the flick Friday night at the @riversidecasino, so @jaymewes, @joshroush, @livroush and I made a mini pilgrimage. You’re looking at the entire road crew of the #rebootroadshowtour: me and Mewes are the guys on stage, and Liv and Josh do everything else. We split the driving, foregoing flights in favor of the far more economical open road to maximize our profits, functioning more like a punk band on tour. On Saturday, we drove to ST PAUL for a pair of #Minnesota nice screenings at @thefitzgeraldtheater – where #aprairiehomecompanion was performed every week and the #robertaltman movie was made! And whether it’s theater mascot @vienadog (who was cosplaying as an Ewok) or the adorable family dressed in Askewniverse quote t-shirts, we’ve loved meeting and greeting every one of you,” Smith posted.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critics rating after 19 reviews and a 94% audience score after 471 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is playing in select cities.