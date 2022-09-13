Epic Star Trek: The Next Generation Locutus of Borg Sixth Scale Figure Drops From EXO-6

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

EXO-6 has opened up pre-orders for their latest Star Trek sixth scale figure, and they went all out with it. The Star Trek: The Next Generation Locutus of Borg figure is based on Captain Jean-Luc Picard's Borg-assimilated appearance in the iconic 1990 episode "Best of Both Worlds, Part II". It stands at 12-inches tall and includes tons of intricate details, articulation, and accessories. There's even a LED light in the head to simulate the Borg laser.

Pre-orders for the Locutus of Borg figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $244.99 with free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be sometime in March 2023. A full breakdown of features can be found below.

"EXO-6 is committed to bringing fans the finest 1:6 scale museum grade collectible figures from Star Trek that represent the characters in their most significant incarnations.Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the Starship Enterprise-D faced his most difficult challenge after he was assimilated by the Borg. This was a major turning point in Picard's life, leaving him feeling responsible for the 11,000 casualties at the battle of Wolf 359 and the destruction of 39 Federation ships. This battle even had lasting effects on other characters, as Deep Space Nine's Benjamin Sisko blamed Picard for the death of his wife during the battle." Features include:

Articulated Body: More than 30 points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple poses. ( Note: articulation limited by armor, do not attempt any extreme poses.)

A mechanical appendage with articulated hooks and levers terminates his right arm. An additional grasping left hand is also included.

Realistic Portrait: Locutus's emotionless expression shows no feeling for his fellows in Starfleet. Lovingly rendered by a top artist, this excellent likeness of Patrick Stewart as Locutus is specially hand-painted.

Costume: The spokesman for the Borg wears a black body suit styled after the original costume. Over 30 armor pieces are attached, and specially designed tubing snakes around the entire body.

Display Base: A hexagonal display base will provide additional support for the figure.

You can check out additional figures in the EXO-6 Star Trek lineup right here. While you're at it you might want to check out the Star Trek: TNG Type 2 and Type 3 Phaser set that NERF launched earlier this month.