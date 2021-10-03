Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson Team Up for Jeff Bezos’ Star Trek Spinoff on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live, and its premiere included a Star Trek parody making fun of the billionaire space race. Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson played Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark in Star Trek: Ego Quest. This Star Trek series is about the Bezos brothers and their crew wasting time in space while piloting a penis-shaped ship in this Star Trek series. Elon Musk and Richard Branson also appear in the sketch to play Bezos’ rival rich space explorers. Kennan Thompson also appears as a quickly disregarded Amazon employee making a space delivery to Bezos’ ship. You can watch the sketch below.

The sketch comes as rumors say . Shatner, whose own SNL sketch remains controversial decades after airing, has previously expressed some interest in space travel. When asked about venturing into space on one of Elon Musk’s ships, Shatner said, “Yes, with him in the seat next to me. I’ll hold his hand during takeoff as an added bonus!”

Shatner may be more likely to go into space than to reprise his role as Captain Kirk. In 2019, ComicBook.com asked him about resurrecting his iconic Star Trek character for something like Patrick Stewart’s return in Star Trek: Picard.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner noted. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that.”

“So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se,” he added, “but I will be on the air in something this year in something I can’t tell you about right now, but you’ll hear about it soon, and maybe on two and maybe even three shows that’ll be on for 10, 12, 14 episodes.”

What do you think of Saturday Night Live‘s Star Trek: Ego Quest parody of Jef Bezos’ space flight? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights on NBC.