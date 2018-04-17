‘Star Trek’: Simon Pegg Talks Moving Forward After Losing Anton Yelchin

Simon Pegg sounds pretty confident that the Star Trek movies crew will reassemble for another film, though he admits it will be difficult after losing one of their own.

In an interview with The Quietus, Pegg sounded certain that another Star Trek movie is in the works, but took a moment to remember the loss of Anton Yelchin.

“I know we’re doing more,” Pegg said. “I’d love to – I love those guys. It’s, of course, difficult because we lost Anton [Yelchin] and moving forward without him still feels unimaginable.”

Pegg also again commented on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie pitch.

“We all got this email the other day from JJ Abrams just sort of saying, ‘um, oh guys, Quentin Tarantino came in the office and pitched this and we’re gonna think about it,” he said. “We were like, what? People just assume, I think, because it’s Quentin that it will be R-rated but he is a massive Star Trek fan… who knows!”

Pegg confidence about the future of the Star Trek movie franchise, which has been stuck in something of a lull since Star Trek Beyond opened in 2016, echoes similar sentiments coming from co-stars like Zachary Quinto.

“I mean the only thing I can say is there’s a lot of energy around more movies,” Quinto said. “Which ones are going to happen, which ones might happen first? I can’t really say, I don’t know honestly. I know there are lots of conversations being had about it. I know there are plans afoot to do at least one if not more movies.”

Karl Urban has also said he believes another Star Trek movie with his cast will happen, even putting a timetable on it in March.

“It’s really a question for Paramount,” Urban said. “But, that being said, I have such a blast working on those Star Trek movies. You know, that cast, we’re like family at this point. I’m pretty confident within, hopefully, the next year, that we’ll be back on the set.”

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media.