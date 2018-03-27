Star Trek 50th Anniversary Original Artwork up for Auction

Star Trek fans will have a chance to own some unique, original Star Trek artwork at a special auction.

The artwork was originally created for the Star Trek 50th anniversary exhibition Star Trek: 50 Artists, 50 Years. Bidding on the artwork begins today and will run until April 15th.

The auction includes sculptures, paintings, photographs, illustrations and mixed media works created by artists including Leonard Nimoy, Kim Hyunju, Johnson Tsang, Nick Walker, Anna-Maria Jung and Amir Roumie Abou.

These pieces of art were curated by CBS Consumer Products for the exhibit that toured the world in 2016 and 2017, beginning at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2016. More than 100,000 fans visited the exhibition, which made 11 stops through North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The artwork has been used on several official licensed Star Trek products, from posters, mugs to books to shirts to wine bottles. It was also all collected into the Star Trek: 50 Artists 50 Years art book that was released in September 2016.

“This is the first time a body of work like this has ever been offered at auction at one time,” said Giles Moon, an Entertainment Consignment Director at Heritage Auctions, in a press release. “The artworks are marvelous and truly capture how Star Trek‘s television programs and films have influenced generations of artists around the world.”

Per the press release from Heritage Auctions, the pieces going up for auction include:

Fine art and photography:

Nimoy’s photograph titled Hand In Vulcan Gesture. Nimoy’s piece is an eerie depiction of the Vulcan salute in multi-color. The artwork is particularly poignant as it was contributed only months before his passing.

The Final Frontier, an oil on canvas, by Australian Nicky Barkla, that captures the steadfast courage of the crew from the television hit Star Trek: The Next Generation

Make it So, a large scale oil on panel by U.K. artist Paul Oz, employs thick, energetic marks for an up-close portrait of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by actor Patrick Stewart on television and in feature films for 15 years. The artwork title referencing one of the beloved character’s most quotable lines.

Illustrations of characters:

Stanley Chow, an artist/illustrator who is a regular contributor to The New Yorker, rendering a vibrant yet fleeting depiction titled Teleportation of Mr. Spock.

Patrick Connan, a French art director and movie poster artist, contributing an encapsulating image of the film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Paramount, 1982), titled Revenge Is A Dish That Is Best Served Cold, produced on aluminum.

Amy Beth Christensen, a Senior Concept Designer at Lucasfilm Animation, whose Don’t Believe In No-Win Scenarios, presents a portrait gallery of villains and heroes

Sculptures: