Star Trek Announces History-Spanning Crossover

All of Star Trek history will meet in a story later this year. IDW Publishing has revealed Star Trek Annual 2023, written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing, with art by Rachael Stott. Releasing in May, it's a special issue of Kelly and Lanzing's ongoing Star Trek series. What makes this story annual-worthy is that it will see Sisko and the crew of the Theseus interacting with Star Trek characters from various eras of the franchise via the holodeck. This isn't the first time Sisko has been involved in such shenanigans, as the Star Trek 30th anniversary episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, "Trials and Tribble-ations," actually inserted him and some other members of the show's cast into the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode "The Trouble with Tribbles."

The Star Trek Annual's story begins with Mr. Scott, now the engineer aboard Sisko's USS Theseus, receiving a message asking for help from "Jim." One assumes this is Jim Kirk, Scotty's former captain aboard the USS Enterprise. Here's the story's synopsis:

(Photo: IDW Publishing, Rachel Stott)

(Photo: IDW Publishing, Steffi Hochriegl)

The Theseus crew finally get a chance to relax. But just as everyone settles down, a strange signal comes in with a message that reads, Mr. Scott. We have a problem. Bring help. —Jim

Upon finding the source of the signal, the Theseus bridge crew step into a fully activated holodeck recreating the bridge of the original U.S.S. Enterprise—complete with a "discovery" of some "strange new" guest stars!

Join the writers behind the critically acclaimed Star Trek series, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman Beyond, Captain America), for an exciting romp through the history of Trek with art by Rachael Stott (Fantastic Four; Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures).

(Photo: IDW Publishing, Rhys Yorke)

(Photo: IDW Publishing, JK Woodward)

Star Trek Annual 2023 goes on sale on May 31st. The issue will ship with a cover by Stott (also available in black and white as a retailer incentive variant), variants by Steffi Hochriegl and Rhys Yorke, and a retailer incentive variant by JK Woodward (also available as a full-art cover). You can see the solicitation information below.