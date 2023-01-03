Star Trek Beyond's Sofia Boutella Comments on Jaylah's Possible Return In Sequel

Star Trek has been doing some pretty neat things on TV with projects like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery but fans of the franchise hav desperately wanted a new film. There hasn't been a new film since 2016's Star Trek Beyond, and Paramount has been developing a sequel for quite some time, but it hasn't seemed to pan out. A bunch of the film's stars have revealed that they would love to return to the franchise, with Zoe Saldana being the most recent to provide an update on the fourth film. Now, Star Trek Beyond star Sofia Boutella has revealed that she hopes to return for a sequel. During a panel for Star Trek Beyond at Steel City Con (via Fandom Spotlite), Boutella revealed that while she doesn't know anything about a fourth film, she is willing to return as Jaylah."I would love to see her evolve with all of the guys and with everybody. I would love to go back to her. I love her a lot. I enjoyed that experience so much. I would do it in a heartbeat," Boutella continued. "I don't know if they're making a fourth one. I hear things all the time, but I don't know what's happening."

Are there currently any plans for Star Trek 4?

As of right now, Star Trek 4 is on hold for the foreseeable future. Paramount removed the film from its release calendar back in September and, prior to that, the film had lost its director. WandaVision director Matt Shakman was originally tapped to helm the project, but he later left to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios.

"Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn't align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film," Paramount Pictures said in a statement after Shakman's departure. "We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world."

"It wasn't what I sort of where I was thinking it would have been or could have been," Hemsworth said. "I thought there would be, 'Okay, cool, let's figure that out and keep going.' And then I think everyone got busy and so on."

The scrapped script, written by The Rings of Powershowrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, would have seen Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) come face to face with his father (played by Hemsworth) through time travel. However, Hemsworth said that he's not sure it would work out so well now, 15 years after he first played George.

"It would be weird now to flash back to your father and 'why is he so much older than the first time when he died?'" Hemsworth said.

