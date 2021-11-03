Star Trek: A Closer Look at the Borg Cube Advent Calendar From Hero Collector

This year, Star Trek fans have a unique way to celebrate the holiday season thanks to Hero Collector’s Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar. Brought to fans by the same company behind the recent The Borg and the Delta Quadrant book, the advent calendar takes the form of the iconic Borg cube ships featured prominently in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Picard. Housed within the Borg Cube are 24 Star Trek-themed gifts and accessories. Hero Collector sent ComciBook.com one of these advent calendars to take a closer and share our impressions of it with our readers.

We’ve taken a few photos of the product and opened up a few of the gifts to give you an idea of what is inside. Don’t worry. We only opened the first four, so we’re not putting out spoilers for anyone’s holiday fun. You can take a look at what we found in the photos included below.

What do you think of our sneak peek at the Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar? The Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar is available now from Hero Collector.

Resistance to Holiday Cheer Is Futile

Here’s a shot of the Borg Cube in all of its glory as it appears before you start digging into it. It’s bigger than your average calendar for sure, but what Star Trek fan wouldn’t appreciate that design?

What’s In the Box

Four inserts slide out of the large Borg Cube container. Each contains several gifts to open and is easy to slide back into the box with ease.

Everything Inside

Here’s what the insides look like once they’re all taken out. As you can see, the gifts come in all shapes and sizes, and Hero Collector packed the inserts to maximize space rather than in chronological opening order, so don’t panic if you can’t find the correct day at first.

Day 1 – Playing Cards

And now, onto the presents previews. The first day yields a pack of Star Trek: The Original Series playing cards. These are perfect for playing Fizzbin, as seen in “A Piece of the Action.”

Day 2 – Admiral Kirk Pin

There are lots of great Star Trek pins out there. Thus, it’s a fair bet that anyone investing in a Borg Cube advent calendar might be a pin collector themselves. This Admiral Kirk pin should be an excellent addition.

Day 3 – Quark’s Bar Wine Stopper

Straight from Deep Space Nine comes a Quark’s Bar souvenir wine stopper. Anyone who has invested in the current line of Star Trek-themed wines is likely to appreciate this fitting accessory.

Day 4 – Vashti Poster

And finally, Star Trek: Picard fans will remember the planet Vashti, where many Romulan refugees relocated after Romulus’ destruction. Our final preview present is a poster made to look like an in-universe flyer encouraging Romulans to visit the planet.