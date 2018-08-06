CBS All Access Plans to Have Something ‘Star Trek’ on at All Times

CBS All Access is currently the home of Star Trek: Discovery, the first new Star Trek television series in over a decade, and will soon be home to a new Star Trek series starring Patrick Stewart as his iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard. But CBS All Access isn’t stopping there as the streaming service’s heads have plans to keep Star Trek fans entertained all year long.

Following CBS All Access’ TCA press tour presentation, Deadline spoke to CBS TV Studios president David Stapf, CBS All Access president/COO Marc DeBevoise and EVP Original Content Julie McNamara about their plans for Star Trek and it sounds like the sky’s the limit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My goal is that there should be a Star Trek something on all the time on All Access,” Stapf said. “We know it draws an audience, and Discovery has done quite well.”

“We started well and we’d love to have a second one,” DeBevoise added.

“Yes, and as we learned, we want to do it right,” Stapf said.

Having year-round Star Trek-based entertainment would surely increase the value of a CBS All Access subscription for Star Trek fans. The streaming service already boasts 2.5 million subscribers, according to what CBS revealed during the TCA presentation, and saw record signups around the time that Star Trek: Discovery premiered.

Officially announced Star Trek content includes Star Trek: Discovery, which debuted in 2017 and will return in early 2019 for its second season, and the now officially announced Picard series that is expected to premiere in late 2019. CBS All Access will fill the gap in late 2018 Star Trek programming with Star Trek: Short Treks, a series of four 15-minute short films spotlighting characters from Star Trek: Discovery. Star Trek: Short Treks will debut in the fall and new installments will release monthly leading into the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and now showrunner Alex Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout production company have been placed in charge of expanding the Star Trek television franchise. Rumor has it that, in addition to the Picard series, four more Star Trek television projects are currently being considered for development.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.