Attack on Titan Is All Set For Its Return With Latest Update

Attack on Titan is an acclaimed series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. Produced by WIT Studio, the anime reached new heights of popularity in 2013. The animation studio released the first three seasons before giving up on the series since it couldn’t meet the tight deadline after the manga’s finale. Studio MAPPA picked up Attack on Titan and did justice to the incredible series with its impressive animation. MAPPA covered all the events that took place after the four-year timeskip. While the animation studio adapted the entire story in Season 4, it released several regular and special episodes to wrap up the story.

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While the main story has long since ended, Attack on Titan often returns with theatrical releases, new merchandise, collaborations, and all kinds of exciting projects. The anime has major plans for June 19th, 2026, since it’s going to be part of MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration. The official X handle of the series dropped an exciting new update for fans, so don’t forget to mark your calendars.

Attack on Titan Has a Major Event Planned In June

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

During the anniversary celebration, director Hayashi Yūichirō and Yui Ishikawa, the voice behind Mikasa Ackerman, will take the stage. The official YouTube channel of the animation studio will be streaming a discussion with the two regarding the anime’s production stages. While the anime doesn’t confirm a major return announcement, the discussion is sure to give exciting new insights into the scenes of the series. This event is part of MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration, which was announced in March this year.

Launched in 2011, the animation studio has risen through the ranks thanks to several major projects, such as Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, and of course, Attack on Titan. The studio promises to drop several exciting updates on upcoming and ongoing projects during the anniversary celebration. MAPPA has also launched an anniversary celebration website and revealed a new logo to commemorate this major milestone. Furthermore, MAPPA will also hold an exhibition in several cities across Japan after the event lineup announcement.

What’s Next For Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although the story ends with implying the continuation of the cycle, Isayama hasn’t revealed any plans to further expand the series with a spin-off or sequel as of yet. During the manga’s serialization, especially in the final phases, the manga creator faced immense pressure, often struggling with burnout while trying to keep up with tight deadlines from the publisher. However, while the story has no plans for returning, the franchise keeps releasing new projects and collaborations for fans.

Last month, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack was re-released in the U.S. and Canada for one day, as part of the Crunchyroll Anime Nights program. Furthermore, the series is holding its first-ever orchestral concert tour of the series titled Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis. The concert tour will take place in several regions across the USA, Europe, and Asia, starting in October this year.

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