‘Discovery’ Crew Wishes ‘Star Trek’ A Happy Anniversary

The new generation of Star Trek stars is wishing a happy birthday to the franchise and a happy Star Trek Day to all of its fans.

The Star Trek: Discovery social media pages posted a video featuring the cast of the new CBS All Access series wishing Star Trek a happy anniversary and fans a happy Star Trek Day. The video includes Jason Isaacs (Captain Lorca), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Doug Jones (Lt. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Stamets), Michelle Yeoh (Captain Georgiou), Shazad Latif (Lt. Tyler), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber), and Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Burnham), who gives the Vulcan salute and wishes fans to “live long and prosper.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video message below:

Star Trek: The Original Series debuted on Sept. 8, 1966, with the episode “The Man Trap.” The series lasted three seasons but spawned five live-action spinoff series, one animated series, and thirteen movies so far, plus many licensed novels, comic books, games, and more.

Star Trek: Discovery will be the first new Star Trek television series in over a decade, and will debut nearly 30 years to the day after the debut of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The situations of both series are surprisingly similar. Just like The Next Generation, Discovery will debut at a time when Star Trek has been away from television and continued strictly as a movie series for several years.

Unlike The Next Generation, Discovery is breaking the Star Trek mold in many ways. The series will be the first to call a streaming series, CBS All Access, its home. It is also the first the have a lead character who is not the commanding officer and the first to feature a woman of color in that lead role.

Set 10 years prior to the five-year mission of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Discovery follows the adventures of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Star Trek: Discovery will debut on Sept. 24.