Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Celebrates 30th Anniversary With The Dog of War Miniseries

IDW Publishing will celebrate Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary with a new series marking the comics debut of novelist Mike Chen (Star Wars: Brotherhood). The five-issue The Dog of War miniseries sees Chen teaming with Star Trek comics mainstay Angel Hernández to craft a story that reads like a lost episode of the original Star Trek: Deep Space Nine television series. It follows IDW's previous Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Miniseries, Too Long a Sacrifice, and will be coming out alongside IDW's ongoing Star Trek comic, which serves as a sequel to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, continuing Ben Sisko's story.

The Dog of War kicks off with Quark acquiring a rare purebred corgi from Earth on behalf of a potential buyer. However, the dog, named Latinum, causes further concern when Sisko finds with it a Borg component discovered by a crew sent on a mission to uncover Cardassian technology.

"When editor Heather Antos asked if I liked DS9, my reply was, 'You mean the greatest TV show ever made?'" Chen says in a statement. "I'm absolutely ecstatic to hang out with DS9's misfits, and I hope that this story touches on all of the characters and intensity that made the show so powerful and great — Sisko's history with the Borg, the Dominion War, Garak's great outfits, Jadzia being Jadzia, Miles and Julian's holosuite adventures, and so much more. Also, Quark gets a dog. If that doesn't earn your latinum, I don't know what will!"

"Entering the world of Deep Space Nine means discovering new nuances, new creatures, and new situations that are a wonderful visual and artistic challenge," says Hernández. "I sincerely hope the fans get swept up in this Trek project, one overflowing with incredible ideas and very much keeping in the spirit of the TV show."

"Deep Space Nine is the defining Star Trek show for an entire generation of fans, so to be able to tell an additional 'episode' in comic form for the series' 30th anniversary is extra special," says Star Trek senior editor Heather Antos. "Mike Chen's passion for the crew of this celebrated space station is unprecedented, and no one knows the visual world of Star Trek quite like Angel Hernández. Plus…who wouldn't want dogs in Star Trek?"

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- The Dog of War #1 goes on sale in April. It'll ship with multiple covers. They include Cover A by Hernández; a wraparound Cover B by Chris Fenogolio, featuring the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks; and Cover C by My Little Pony artist Andy Price (connecting with covers across all five issues to create an amazing diorama of DS9 characters with lookalike canine companions).

There will also be retailer incentive covers. These include a black-and-white variant of Hernández's cover and two Deep Space 9 schematics variants with and without trade dress.

