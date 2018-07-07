‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Documentary Completes Editing, Will Release 2018

In a bit of good news for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans, the documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will release in 2018.

In a new video update, producer and former Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Behr confirmed that editing on the project is complete and that it will see release sometime this year, during the 25th anniversary of the beloved series.

There was no specific release date named as there is still work to be done in post-production, such as clip licensing, poster design, scoring, and the HD remastering of certain clips.

The team behind the documentary will be headed to Star Trek Las Vegas this August with a sneak peek at footage from the documentary.

Fans should be pleased by this update since the last update on What We Left Behind revealed that there had been delays in the editing process, leaving some fans concerned the film wouldn’t be released during Deep Space Nine‘s anniversary year:

“Well, for starters, we’ve got over 100 hours of new interviews with cast and crew to go through, plus fan submissions, archival materials, animations, audition tapes, convention footage and over 170 broadcast episodes… endless possibilities! And sure, you SAY you’d be down to see a 4-hour documentary, but really that’s just excessive even for us. Carefully and artfully assembling everything down into a reasonable length film (with a story of its own!) is an even longer process.

Then, factor in the technical elements of licensing all our official footage, finding new archival elements and creating animations, working with CBS to scan film negative for presentation for the first time in HD… the fact that we’re even close to having something to show is, frankly, a bit of a miracle. If we were wormhole aliens, we’re sure all this linear time wouldn’t even be an issue, but alas in this process we’re only human.

The good news for you in all of this is that we’re continuing to find new elements and stories to include as we go along, and we’re committed to making the best stand-alone film we can, however long that takes. (And, suffice to say, we’ve got HOURS of bonus content to release later on down the line!)”

In the meantime, if you’re looking to celebrate Deep Space Nine‘s anniversary another way, you can rewatch some of the show’s best episodes, or check out Star Trek Online‘s new Deep Space Nine-centric expansion Victory is Life.

Are you looking forward to the Deep Space Nine documentary? Let us know what you think in the comments!