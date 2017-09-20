‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Says Show “Shares DNA” With ‘Deep Space Nine’

The upcoming Star Trek: Discovery has quite a bit in common with one of its predecessors, according to one star.

Anthony Rapp, who plays Paul Stamets on the CBS All Access series, recently compared Discovery to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. As he explained, the newest series “shares some of its DNA” with the 1993-1999 series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m only in the second season of DS9 but I can tell our show shares some of its DNA as well. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) September 13, 2017

Fans will either be optimistic or pessimistic about that statement, based on their personal feelings about Deep Space Nine. But considering what we already know about Discovery, the connections make sense.

Deep Space Nine was known for taking quite a few risks, focusing more on complex social themes than on the traditional space exploration of previous Star Trek series. Discovery‘s plot seems like it will do the same, focusing on the conflict of the Klingon War, as well as conflict between the ship’s own members.

Deep Space Nine also had an inclusive, diverse cast, something that Discovery has also been doing in spades. Rapp’s character will be Trek‘s first openly gay television character, while the main cast is populated with actors of color such as Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh.

Fans will get to see Star Trek: Discovery – and its possible connections to Deep Space Nine – when it premieres on September 24, 2017. For a free trial of CBS All Access, click here.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!