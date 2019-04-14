‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Fans Petition for Captain Pike Spinoff Set Aboard the Enterprise

Star Trek: Discovery fans are petitioning for Anson Mount to reprise his role as Capt. Christopher Pike in a new Star Trek series. Mount debuted as Pike in Discovery‘s second season. He’s the captain of the USS Enterprise before James Kirk takes over in Star Trek: The Original Series. Mount plays him with earnest enthusiasm and charm that harkens back to William Shatner’s Kirk in The Original Series. Fans don’t want to lose that, but it has already been confirmed that Mount will exit Discovery at the end of the season. Fans figure giving him his own spinoff series would be a solution.

There are still several years left before the events of Star Trek: Discovery catch up to the beginning of The Original Series in the Star Trek timeline. These fans want to see Mount in command of the Enterprise — along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock — during those intervening years.

“Millions of Trekkies, both young and old, have absolutely loved Anson Mount’s (Pike) and Ethan Peck’s (Spock) portrayal of these iconic Star Trek characters,” the Change.org petition reads. “While we’ve enjoyed their performances on Discovery – we know its coming to an end…and we want more! Consider adding another Star Trek series to your line up starring these two great actors.”

The petition has over 1000 signatures so far. Not the millions that the petition’s creator lays claim to, but a significant number.

CBS All Access is already planning a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff following Philippa Georgiou’s (Michelle Yeoh) work with Section 31. Pike knows about Section 31’s existence, so there is the possibility that he could appear in the spinoff series.

When asked about Mount’s departure from Discovery, the show’s producers noted that it was inevitable since Pike still has years of service aboard the Enterprise ahead of him. “We will sync up with canon, and obviously if you know the story of Captain Pike, you know what his fate was,” showrunner Alex Kurtzman said. “It won’t be exactly what you think this season, but we will be consistent with that story. There will be a dimension shed on that story that you will not have known or have thought of.”

Executive producer Heather Kadin added, “If anything it’s not going to feel like a send-off, because I think that’s what everyone thinks is going to happen. I think it will just become incredibly clear why he’s not continuing on, cause he has to go do TOS, so we have to make sense of that.”

Would you like to see Anson Mount get his own Star Trek series? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET CBS All Access.

