‘Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru’ Announced

Saru is getting the spotlight in the next Star Trek: Discovery one-shot from IDW Publishing.

The comic was announced at the Destination Star Trek convention in Birmingham, UK over the weekend. The issue will be written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer with art by Angel Hernandez and a cover by Paul Shipper.

You can take a look at Shipper’s cover below (via TrekCore):

Beyer is a part of the Star Trek: Discovery writers’ room and has teamed with Johnson on the previous Star Trek: Discovery comics The Light of Kahless, Succession, and the Star Trek: Discovery Annual. Hernandez drew the Annual as well as the Johnson-written Star Trek/Green Lantern – The Spectrum War crossover and issues of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Terra Incognita.

No details about the issue’s plot were revealed, but we can glean some hints from a tease Johnson gave fans during an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this month.

“I can tell you that the plan right now is to tell the story that involves the whole Discovery crew as we know and love them, and it will be more of a contemporary story in terms of the present time of Discovery and not so much a flashback like our other ones have been,” Johnson said. “So that’s sort of the teaser for the next one.”

The cover certainly suggests that the entire Discovery crew will be a part of the story. Based on the title, we can probably guess that the story takes place at some point after the Discovery‘s trip to the mirror universe and before the start of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, during that relatively brief period where Saru was given command of the ship.

This isn’t the first time that Saru has been given a chance to shine in the Star Trek: Discovery expanded universe. The third Star Trek: Discovery novel from Pocket Books, Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself by James Swallow, is a prequel that focuses on Saru during his days aboard the Shenzhou under Captain Philippa Georgiou’s command.

Fans will get a peek at a point even earlier in Saru’s history in the upcoming episode of Star Trek: Short Treks titled “The Brightest Star.” The short film stars Doug Jones as a younger Saru on his homeworld of Kaminar, where he first developed the sense curiosity and wonder that is rare among the Kelpien people and that set him on his path to joining Starfleet.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.